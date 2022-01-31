Education center offers opportunities to learn, lead for evacuated Afghans

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QATAR

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Loi 

    Task Force Spartan

    An evacuated Afghan child writes on the board as a volunteer Afghan teacher - also an evacuee - looks on during English and math class at the education center on Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.

    Located across the street from where Afghan evacuees are temporarily staying while awaiting processing for onward movement, the center is opened to adults and children and a result of collaboration efforts among Soldiers from Task Force Spartan’s Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element and multiple organizations currently participating in the largest evacuation of at-risk personnel since the Vietnam War.

    Task Force Spartan
    Afghan children
    Camp As Sayliyah
    Afghan evacuation
    Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element
    29th Infantry Divison

