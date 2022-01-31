Education center offers opportunities to learn, lead for evacuated Afghans

Evacuated Afghan children look on during a basic English class at the education center on Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.



Located across the street from where Afghan evacuees are temporarily staying while awaiting processing for onward movement, the center is opened to adults and children and a result of collaboration efforts among Soldiers from Task Force Spartan’s Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element and multiple organizations currently participating in the largest evacuation of at-risk personnel since the Vietnam War.

Date Taken: 01.31.2022
Location: QA