Evacuated Afghan children look on during a basic English class at the education center on Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.
Located across the street from where Afghan evacuees are temporarily staying while awaiting processing for onward movement, the center is opened to adults and children and a result of collaboration efforts among Soldiers from Task Force Spartan’s Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element and multiple organizations currently participating in the largest evacuation of at-risk personnel since the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7043432
|VIRIN:
|220131-A-SD827-009
|Resolution:
|2470x3601
|Size:
|828.35 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Education center offers opportunities to learn, lead for evacuated Afghans [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Marc Loi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Education center offers opportunities to learn, lead for evacuated Afghans
LEAVE A COMMENT