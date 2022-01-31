CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 31, 2022) Mineman 3rd Class Mackenzie Rose, from Minden, Nev. and assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, process simulated evacuees in a Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill conducted on Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 31, 2022. The drill was held as part of Exercise Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7043342
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-QY759-0073
|Resolution:
|7577x5412
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MINDEN, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO NEO Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
