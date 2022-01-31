CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 31, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Shavaughn Lee, from Oak Ridge, Tn. and assigned to the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) emergency management department, process simulated evacuees in a Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill conducted on CFAO Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 31, 2022. The drill was held as part of Exercise Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7043339
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-QY759-0066
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|OAK RIDGE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO NEO Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
