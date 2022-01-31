CFAO NEO Drill

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 31, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Shavaughn Lee, from Oak Ridge, Tn. and assigned to the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) emergency management department, process simulated evacuees in a Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill conducted on CFAO Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 31, 2022. The drill was held as part of Exercise Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

