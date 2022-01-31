CFAO NEO Drill

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 31, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Emergency Management Officer Olympio "Oly" Magofna, from Tanapag Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, briefs Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill participants prior to a drill conducted on CFAO Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 31, 2022. The drill was held as part of Exercise Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

