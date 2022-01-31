CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 31, 2022) Chris White, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force evacuation plans analyst, briefs Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill participants prior to a drill conducted on Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 31, 2022. The drill was held as part of Exercise Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 02:00
|Photo ID:
|7043335
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-QY759-0012
|Resolution:
|5984x4274
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO NEO Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT