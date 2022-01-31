Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 31, 2022) Chris White, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force evacuation plans analyst, briefs Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill participants prior to a drill conducted on Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 31, 2022. The drill was held as part of Exercise Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 02:00
    Photo ID: 7043335
    VIRIN: 220131-N-QY759-0012
    Resolution: 5984x4274
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO NEO Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    NEO
    noncombatant evacuation operations
    CFAO
    Keen Edge

