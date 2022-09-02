Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE22 NAVCENT DCOM Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    IMX/CE22 NAVCENT DCOM Visit

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-HP195-1101 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2022) Belgian Navy Lt. Guillaume de T’Serclaes, center, and U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Elsa B. Kania, both assigned to Task Force 59 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, discuss training exercises with Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, left, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, during International Maritime Exercise 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7043279
    VIRIN: 220209-N-HP195-1101
    Resolution: 5023x3349
    Size: 941.93 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE22 NAVCENT DCOM Visit [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

