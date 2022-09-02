220209-N-HP195-1101 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2022) Belgian Navy Lt. Guillaume de T’Serclaes, center, and U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Elsa B. Kania, both assigned to Task Force 59 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, discuss training exercises with Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, left, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, during International Maritime Exercise 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 00:31 Photo ID: 7043279 VIRIN: 220209-N-HP195-1101 Resolution: 5023x3349 Size: 941.93 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX/CE22 NAVCENT DCOM Visit [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.