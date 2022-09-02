IMX/CE 2022 International Partners Discuss Exercise Progress

220209-N-HP195-1038 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2022) Royal Navy Commodore Don Mackinnon, left, commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel, speaks with Pakistan Navy Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, commander of Combined Task Force 150, during a briefing at Naval Support Activity Bahrain during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

