    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMX/CE 2022 International Partners Discuss Exercise Progress

    IMX/CE 2022 International Partners Discuss Exercise Progress

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-HP195-1038 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2022) Royal Navy Commodore Don Mackinnon, left, commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel, speaks with Pakistan Navy Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, commander of Combined Task Force 150, during a briefing at Naval Support Activity Bahrain during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7043278
    VIRIN: 220209-N-HP195-1038
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 763.58 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 2022 International Partners Discuss Exercise Progress [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMX/CE 2022 International Partners Discuss Exercise Progress
    IMX/CE22 NAVCENT DCOM Visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

