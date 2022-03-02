Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji

    FIJI

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    (220203-N-CD319-1005) SUVA FIJI (Feb. 3, 2022) Sailors handle line during Sea-and-Anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 23:55
    Photo ID: 7043231
    VIRIN: 220203-N-CD319-1005
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 163.89 KB
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji
    USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Sampson
    Line Handling
    Navy
    Fiji
    Sea-and-Anchor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT