USS Sampson Pulls Into Fiji

(220203-N-CD319-1010) SUVA FIJI OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2022) Retail Service Specialist Seaman Rosie Cavinta stands watch during Sea-and-Anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

