    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Prepares for a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Prepares for a Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    220204-N-QU081-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christian Sanchez, a native of San Pedro, Calif., prepares a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) for a live-fire exericse, Feb. 4, 2022. Lake Champlain is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Prepares for a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Mallorie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
    CSG 1
    Indo-Pacific

