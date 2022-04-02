220204-N-QU081-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christian Sanchez, a native of San Pedro, Calif., prepares a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) for a live-fire exercise, Feb. 4, 2022. Lake Champlain is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 23:30
|Photo ID:
|7043219
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-QU081-1026
|Resolution:
|1800x3200
|Size:
|994.48 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Prepares for a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Mallorie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT