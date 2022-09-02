CFAS MLC, IHA, MC COVID-19 Booster SHOTEX

Hospitalman Joseph Sanchez, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster during a shot exercise for Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees employed at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Feb. 9, 2022. CFAS has administered over 750 booster shots to MLC, IHA, and MC employees as part of an ongoing immunization drive that began in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

