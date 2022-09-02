Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Hospitalman Joseph Sanchez, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters during a shot exercise for Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees employed at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Feb. 9, 2022. CFAS has administered over 750 booster shots to MLC, IHA, and MC employees as part of an ongoing immunization drive that began in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    VIRIN: 220209-N-HI376-1018
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS MLC, IHA, MC COVID-19 Booster SHOTEX [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Branch Health Clinic Sasebo
    COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

