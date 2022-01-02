Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asheville Weapon Handling [Image 3 of 3]

    Asheville Weapon Handling

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) weapons handling division conduct an offload of a Tomahawk missile from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), Feb 1. Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 22:25
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
