Weapon Offload

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) weapons handling division conduct an offload of a Tomahawk missile from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), Feb 1. Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

