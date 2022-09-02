220209-N-WF272-1003 DOVER, Del. (Feb. 9, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith meets Navy Counselor 1st Class Reuben Mosco, a native of Durant, Okla., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, during a visit to Navy Recruiting Station Dover. MCPON Smith spoke with local recruiters to address their concerns, thank them for their work, and answer questions focused on manning, advancement, and the overall health and wellness of individual Sailors and the force at large. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 21:57 Photo ID: 7043131 VIRIN: 220209-N-WF272-1003 Resolution: 4102x2753 Size: 921.03 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Hometown: DURANT, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Smith visits local recruiters in Dover, Delaware [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.