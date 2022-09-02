Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Smith visits local recruiters in Dover, Delaware [Image 2 of 2]

    MCPON Smith visits local recruiters in Dover, Delaware

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220209-N-WF272-1077 DOVER, Del. (Feb. 9, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith poses for a group photo with Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, during his visit to Navy Recruiting Station Dover. MCPON Smith spoke with local recruiters to address their concerns, thank them for their work, and answer questions focused on manning, advancement, and the overall health and wellness of individual Sailors and the force at large. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

