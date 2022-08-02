Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers participate in mass casualty exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Benitez, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 1st Marine Logistics Group, renders aid to a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise as part of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Red Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

