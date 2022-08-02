Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers participate in mass casualty exercise [Image 7 of 11]

    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers participate in mass casualty exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 1st Marine Logistics Group apply a tourniquet on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise as part of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Red Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers participate in mass casualty exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Partnership
    Iron Fist

