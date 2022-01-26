VMA-214, 11th MEU conducts routine corrosion prevention cleaning aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexander Looper, a native of Lancaster, Pa., and airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts routine corrosion prevention cleaning on an AV-8B Harrier attached to VMA-214, 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 26, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

