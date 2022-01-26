Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMA-214, 11th MEU conducts routine corrosion prevention cleaning aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 2 of 7]

    VMA-214, 11th MEU conducts routine corrosion prevention cleaning aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexander Looper, a native of Lancaster, Pa., and airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts routine corrosion prevention cleaning on an AV-8B Harrier attached to VMA-214, 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 26, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:39
    Photo ID: 7043063
    VIRIN: 220126-M-OY155-1014
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 809.9 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-214, 11th MEU conducts routine corrosion prevention cleaning aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AV-8B Harrier
    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    VMA 214
    USINDOPACOM

