USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sheinina Ulama, from Farmington, Minn., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), signals an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

