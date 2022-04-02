Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) move an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 on the ship’s flight deck. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:35
    Photo ID: 7043044
    VIRIN: 220204-N-BT681-1013
    Resolution: 4737x3153
    Size: 855.74 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Cobra
    LPD
    USS Green Bay
    Flight
    VMM-265

