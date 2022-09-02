Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Durron Fernandez, front, from Seattle, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jeremiah Hoy, from Navasota, Texas, simulate checking for hot spots during aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 17:34
    Photo ID: 7042845
    VIRIN: 220209-N-TR141-0046
    Resolution: 3683x5524
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: NAVASOTA, TX, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training
    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training
    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training
    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training
    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training
    USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    Firefighting
    at sea
    readiness
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT