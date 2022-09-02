SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Durron Fernandez, front, from Seattle, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jeremiah Hoy, from Navasota, Texas, simulate checking for hot spots during aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 17:34 Photo ID: 7042845 VIRIN: 220209-N-TR141-0046 Resolution: 3683x5524 Size: 2.26 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: NAVASOTA, TX, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.