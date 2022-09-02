220209-N-TR141-0072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jeremiah Hoy, left, from Navasota, Texas, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Durron Fernandez, right, from Seattle, back away from a simulated aircraft fire during aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7042837
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-TR141-0072
|Resolution:
|3572x5358
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NAVASOTA, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
