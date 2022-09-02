USS Dewey Aircraft Firefighting Training

220209-N-TR141-0072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jeremiah Hoy, left, from Navasota, Texas, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Durron Fernandez, right, from Seattle, back away from a simulated aircraft fire during aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA