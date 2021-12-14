Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight [Image 5 of 7]

    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight

    EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. David Connors 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Rhode Island Air National Guard Loadmasters perform pre-flight checks before airborne operations. 14 December 2021, Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (Army National Guard Picture by Pfc. David Connors)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 14:36
    Photo ID: 7042460
    VIRIN: 211214-Z-AE536-1009
    Resolution: 5201x7797
    Size: 14.24 MB
    Location: EAST GREENWICH, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight [Image 7 of 7], by PFC David Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight
    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight
    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight
    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight
    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight
    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight
    C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Rhode Island
    Loadmaster
    Airborne
    National Guard
    Pre Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT