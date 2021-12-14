Rhode Island Air National Guard Loadmasters perform pre-flight checks before airborne operations. 14 December 2021, Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (Army National Guard Picture by Pfc. David Connors)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7042460
|VIRIN:
|211214-Z-AE536-1009
|Resolution:
|5201x7797
|Size:
|14.24 MB
|Location:
|EAST GREENWICH, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight [Image 7 of 7], by PFC David Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT