Rhode Island Air National Guard Loadmaster A1C Sam Miller performs pre-flight checks before airborne operations. 14 December 2021, Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (Army National Guard Picture by Pfc. David Connors)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7042456
|VIRIN:
|211215-Z-AE536-1033
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|17.37 MB
|Location:
|EAST GREENWICH, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C130 Loadmasters Pre Flight [Image 7 of 7], by PFC David Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
