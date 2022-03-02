Chief of Space Operations visits Pacific Air Forces, talks to Guardians

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, talks to Guardians and future Guardians during his visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. During his visit to Hawaii, Raymond visited numerous locations in order to gain a better understanding about how the Space Force is integrating into the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

