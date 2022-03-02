U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, talks to Guardians and future Guardians during his visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. During his visit to Hawaii, Raymond visited numerous locations in order to gain a better understanding about how the Space Force is integrating into the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|02.03.2022
|02.09.2022 14:21
|7042449
|220203-F-IQ718-0277
|6048x4024
|3.91 MB
|US
|1
|0
This work, Chief of Space Operations visits Pacific Air Forces, talks to Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
