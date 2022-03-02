Chief of Space Operations visits Pacific Air Forces, talks to Guardians

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, speaks with Guardians and future Guardians during a visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. During his visit, Raymond got the chance to meet with Guardians throughout the island as well as speak to roughly 120 3rd graders from Ewa Beach Elementary School about the Space Force and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

