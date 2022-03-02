Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Space Operations visits Pacific Air Forces, talks to Guardians

    Chief of Space Operations visits Pacific Air Forces, talks to Guardians

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, speaks with Guardians and future Guardians during a visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. During his visit, Raymond got the chance to meet with Guardians throughout the island as well as speak to roughly 120 3rd graders from Ewa Beach Elementary School about the Space Force and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Space Operations visits Pacific Air Forces, talks to Guardians, by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations

