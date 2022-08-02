521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland

Members assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing marshal a 60k aircraft cargo loader out of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 8, 2022. Members of the 521st AMOW and 435th AGOW deployed to Poland to prepare the airport for the arrival of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

