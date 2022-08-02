521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group waits for further instruction on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 8, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
