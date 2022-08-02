A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group waits for further instruction on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 8, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 12:21 Photo ID: 7042245 VIRIN: 220208-F-PJ020-1215 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.49 MB Location: RZESZóW, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.