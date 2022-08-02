Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland [Image 7 of 7]

    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group waits for further instruction on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 8, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7042245
    VIRIN: 220208-F-PJ020-1215
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland
    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland
    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland
    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland
    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland
    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland
    521st AMOW and 435th AGOW offload soldiers and cargo in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    435 AGOW
    joint operations
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT