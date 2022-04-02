Members of the 124th Force Support Squadron, Services Flight, prepare and serve meals out of a Single Palletized Expeditionary Kitchen during a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. Providing a SPEK was one of the many duties the services flight provided and participated in during the WFE. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7042188
|VIRIN:
|220204-Z-YH478-2027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 124 FSS Services participate in WFE [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT