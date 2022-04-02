Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124 FSS Services participate in WFE

    ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 124th Force Support Squadron, Services Flight, prepare and serve meals out of a Single Palletized Expeditionary Kitchen during a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. Providing a SPEK was one of the many duties the services flight provided and participated in during the WFE. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:33
    This work, 124 FSS Services participate in WFE [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

