NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 9, 2022) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Joshua Smith, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, inspects the wing of a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 06:53 Photo ID: 7041664 VIRIN: 220209-N-OZ224-149 Resolution: 4339x2893 Size: 5.12 MB Location: ATSUGI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-47 ATSUGI DETACHMENT [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.