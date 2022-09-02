VP-47 ATSUGI DETACHMENT

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 9, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Kolyn Paswater, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Justin Look, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, inspect a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

