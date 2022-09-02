Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan ALS vs Chiefs and 1SGTs volleyball game [Image 4 of 6]

    Kunsan ALS vs Chiefs and 1SGTs volleyball game

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airman Leadership School students play volleyball against the Wolf Pack’s chief master sergeants and first sergeants at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2022. Kunsan ALS is held bi-annually, which prepares senior Airmen and staff sergeants to lead, follow, and manage future troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan ALS vs Chiefs and 1SGTs volleyball game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Kunsan
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

