Kunsan ALS vs Chiefs and 1SGTs volleyball game

KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA 02.09.2022 Courtesy Photo AFN Kunsan

Airman Leadership School students play volleyball against the Wolf Pack’s chief master sergeants and first sergeants at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2022. Kunsan ALS is held bi-annually, which prepares senior Airmen and staff sergeants to lead, follow, and manage future troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Landerman)