Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Yeoman Seaman David Taylor, from Dallas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), works in the ship’s office, supporting more than 2,000 Sailors and Marines participating in joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 00:35
    Photo ID: 7041437
    VIRIN: 220208-N-FI026-1102
    Resolution: 4770x3180
    Size: 848.99 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    workday
    Daily Routine
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT