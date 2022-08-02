USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Yeoman Seaman David Taylor, from Dallas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), works in the ship’s office, supporting more than 2,000 Sailors and Marines participating in joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

by SN Matthew Bakerian