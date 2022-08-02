USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Aviation 2nd class Ramone Bills from Teaneck, N.J., assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

