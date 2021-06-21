On June 21, 2021, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Tueller visited the Syriac Heritage Museum in Erbil, Iraq, where he met with Director Kaldo Ramzi Oghna to announce the assistance from USAID to support the Museum's efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Syriac community through a new digitization lab and exhibitions.



Photo Credit: US Embassy Iraq

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 22:40 Photo ID: 7041389 VIRIN: 210621-D-ED206-737 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.58 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraq - Syriac Heritage Museum [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.