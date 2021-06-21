Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iraq - Syriac Heritage Museum [Image 10 of 10]

    Iraq - Syriac Heritage Museum

    IRAQ

    06.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    On June 21, 2021, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Tueller visited the Syriac Heritage Museum in Erbil, Iraq, where he met with Director Kaldo Ramzi Oghna to announce the assistance from USAID to support the Museum's efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Syriac community through a new digitization lab and exhibitions.

    Photo Credit: US Embassy Iraq

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 22:40
    Photo ID: 7041389
    VIRIN: 210621-D-ED206-737
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraq - Syriac Heritage Museum [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iraq - USAID School Improvements
    Iraq - USAID Bridge Project
    Iraq - COVID-19 Awareness and Sanitation Campaigns
    Iraq - Greenhouses for Female Farmers
    Iraq - Operations and Maintenance Protocol on Water
    Iraq - Role of Religion and Art in Countering Extremism and Promoting Justice
    Iraq - Electricity Power Restoration
    Iraq - Rehabilitated Road in Western Mosul
    Iraq: The Shaarin Market Street
    Iraq - Syriac Heritage Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Iraqi Civilians

    Republic of Iraq

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Iraq (Iraq)

    TAGS

    museum
    Erbil
    U.S. ambassador
    Syriac
    Syriac Heritage Museum
    digitization lab and exhibitions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT