Iraq: The Shaarin Market Street

Located in the Old City, the Shaarin Market Street is a historical and cultural landmark in Mosul, Iraq, that was seriously damaged during the occupation of ISIS. With USAID support, 45 stores were rehabilitated in this area, including the road itself, helping shopkeepers open up their businesses and encouraging displaced persons to return home.



Photo Credit: USAID/OTI

