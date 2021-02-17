Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iraq: The Shaarin Market Street [Image 9 of 10]

    Iraq: The Shaarin Market Street

    IRAQ

    02.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Located in the Old City, the Shaarin Market Street is a historical and cultural landmark in Mosul, Iraq, that was seriously damaged during the occupation of ISIS. With USAID support, 45 stores were rehabilitated in this area, including the road itself, helping shopkeepers open up their businesses and encouraging displaced persons to return home.

    Photo Credit: USAID/OTI

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraq: The Shaarin Market Street [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

