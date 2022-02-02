Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    Major Fire Drill

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 2, 2022) – Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a fire drill in coordination with Joint Region Marianas and Guam fire department Feb 1. The drill simulated a major fire aboard the Land, with assistance from Guam and JRM local fire departments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7041200
    VIRIN: 220202-N-XP344-1023
    Resolution: 4372x2914
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major Fire Drill
    Major Fire Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    Guam
    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT