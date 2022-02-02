Major Fire Drill

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 2, 2022) – Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a fire drill in coordination with Joint Region Marianas and Guam fire department Feb 1. The drill simulated a major fire aboard the Land, with assistance from Guam and JRM local fire departments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney).
