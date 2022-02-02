Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Fire Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Major Fire Drill

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 2, 2022) – Sailors and Military Sealift Command civilian mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a fire drill in coordination with Joint Region Marianas and Guam fire departments, Feb 1. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7041198
    VIRIN: 220202-N-MH959-1285
    Resolution: 3814x2543
    Size: 398.08 KB
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2], by Member: 1710195, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    Guam
    ESL

