Major Fire Drill

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 2, 2022) – Sailors and Military Sealift Command civilian mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a fire drill in coordination with Joint Region Marianas and Guam fire departments, Feb 1. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary).

