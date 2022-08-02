INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Edilberto Gonzalez, middle, from Chicago, secures a valve during a flooding casualty drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7041195
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-JO829-1042
|Resolution:
|4466x3190
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gridley conducts a flooding drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT