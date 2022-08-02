Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a flooding drill [Image 1 of 7]

    Gridley conducts a flooding drill

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Edilberto Gonzalez, middle, from Chicago, dons a firefighting helmet during a flooding casualty drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, Gridley conducts a flooding drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Gridley
    DCTT
    Lincoln
