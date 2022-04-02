Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pax River Completes Active Shooter Drill During Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

    Pax River Completes Active Shooter Drill During Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anaid Balmes 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 4, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Pamela Gonzalez Ramirez, of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Security Department, responds to an active shooter scenario during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22) antiterrorism exercise. CS-SC22 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pax River Completes Active Shooter Drill During Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anaid Balmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Navy
    Exercise
    Pax
    Patuxent
    CSSC

