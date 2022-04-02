Pax River Completes Active Shooter Drill During Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 4, 2022) - Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zachary Spears, of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Security Department, responds to an active shooter scenario during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22) antiterrorism exercise. CS-SC22 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs.

