Tech. Sgt. Ethan Schager, a recruiter with the 109th Airlift Wing, serves hot chocolate at the Lake George Winter Carnival Feb. 6, 2022. This is the first recruiting event of 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7040803 VIRIN: 220206-Z-OC810-033 Resolution: 7342x4922 Size: 14.27 MB Location: SCOTIA, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter serves hot chocolate [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.