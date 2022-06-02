Tech. Sgt. Ethan Schager, a recruiter with the 109th Airlift Wing, serves hot chocolate at the Lake George Winter Carnival Feb. 6, 2022. This is the first recruiting event of 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7040803
|VIRIN:
|220206-Z-OC810-033
|Resolution:
|7342x4922
|Size:
|14.27 MB
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiter serves hot chocolate [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT