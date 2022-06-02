Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters serving hot chocolate [Image 1 of 4]

    Recruiters serving hot chocolate

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Malm and Tech. Sgt. Frederick Freeman, recruiters with the 109th Airlift Wing, serve hot chocolate at the Lake George Winter Carnival Feb. 6, 2022. The Lake George Winter Carnival is a month long festival that takes place each weekend of February. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller)

